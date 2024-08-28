Inquiry reveals ’embezzlement’ by Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, an inquiry has revealed embezzlement by Islamabad police personnel over a raid on robbers, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Thana Noon police arrested four dacoits from a prominent figure’s house in Wah Cantt, leading to the recovery of Rs. 1.5 crores and 2 kilos of gold. However, in a stunning twist, the dismissed cops embezzled the recovered amount and gold.

Sources said that instead of registering a robbery case, the officials filed a case of illegal weapons, and further investigation by the Wah Cantt police exposed the Thana Noon police’s involvement, leading to a re-arrest of the dacoits.

The arrested dacoits revealed the Thana Noon police’s complicity, prompting an inquiry launched on the request of the Punjab Police, sources added.

The inquiry resulted in the dismissal of four employees, including the SHO. The Wah Cantt police are now pursuing the recovery of the embezzled amount and gold, and may arrest the dismissed federal police officers, sources said.

READ: Karachi police accused of killing man in fake encounter

Earlier a separate incident, came to light exposing the questionable nature of a police encounter that took place on March 23 near Korangi Zaman Town area in Karachi.

The elder brother of a deceased accused lodged a murder case against the police officials, alleging them of murdering his brother, Arbaaz.

On the local court’s directives, the case was registered against the Zaman Town Police Party involved in an alleged fake encounter.

As per the FIR, the younger brother, Arbaaz, went to the market before Iftar but he failed to return home. Upon investigation, his bike was discovered at the Zaman Town police station and he [Arbaaz] was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach, alongside severe injuries to his nose, hands, feet, and shoulder.