Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s near miss with his estranged parents

Brooklyn Beckham narrowly avoided a run-in with his estranged parents, David and Victoria Beckham, while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France.

Last Thursday, while staying on his godfather Elton John’s yacht, the aspiring chef and his wife, Nicola Peltz, decided to go into town and grab some ice cream. Simultaneously, David and Victoria were photographed at a restaurant just five minutes from the ice cream parlor where their son grabbed a sweet treat.

Brooklyn and Peltz were joined by John’s husband, David Furnish, as well as some other close friends for the outing, per photos obtained by Page Six. As for the former soccer star and the fashion designer, they enjoyed lunch with basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

According to reports by Sun, despite vacationing in the French Riviera just miles from his family, Brooklyn skipped the Beckham clan’s annual yacht getaway this year. Victoria and David enjoyed a yacht vacation with their sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. The two were also joined by Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Brooklyn and Peltz have been openly feuding with his family. Back in January, the eldest of the Beckham siblings wrote a scathing message on Instagram denouncing his famous parents and accusing them of trying to ruin his relationship with Peltz.

Before that, Brooklyn also reportedly directed his parents to only reach out through an attorney. In June, Harper attempted to reconcile with Brooklyn by going to his Beverly Hills, California, home but left seconds later without seeing him.

A source confirmed to Page Six that neither Brooklyn nor Peltz were home at the time. The pair later accused the reconciliation attempt of being staged.