Inside Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren’s surprise 'duet' moment

Ed Sheeran candidly revealed his jealousy of Alex Warren’s 2025 hit, Ordinary. He also revealed that he came over that and it became a memorable moment.

On July 21, Ed Sheeran, while performing at Petco Park during his “Loop” tour, Sheeran mentioned that Alex Warren’s 2025 hit, Ordinary, made him “jealous.” However, he turned his admiration into a memorable surprise by inviting Warren onstage for a live duet of the song.

In the crowd, Sheeran also noted, “I met someone last year who released a song that I was jealous of.” he further noted, “I loved the song”. The 35-year-old continued, “I got in touch with him, and I was like, ‘We should sing this song together, I love this song,’” he recalled.

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The opportunity came together after Warren emailed him asking if he and his family could attend the San Diego show. “He sent me an email yesterday, and he said, ‘Can my family and I come to your gig in San Diego?’ And I was like, yes, but I would like to sing with you.”

The pair then performed an upbeat version of Ordinary together, drawing huge cheers from the audience. As the song ended, Warren introduced his duet partner with, “Ed Sheeran, ladies and gentlemen!” Sheeran quickly returned the favour, telling the crowd, “Make some noise for Alex Warren!” Released in February 2025, Ordinary became Warren’s breakthrough hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.