Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel Antonoff were among the exclusive attendees of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

On July 3, the Bleachers musician and his sister stepped out in New York City in glam outfits just before Swift and Kelce’s expected wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Other stars who have been spotted arriving for the couple’s big day include Hugh Grant, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, and Ed Sheeran.

A fashion designer dazzled in a long, sparkly silver gown with a black clutch. She paired the look with silver, sky-high heels and kept her jewelry simple with a pair of classic silver earrings.

Antonoff, a longtime friend and collaborator of Swift’s, wore a classic tuxedo and bowtie as he headed out to Madison Square Garden. The musician was seen holding his iPhone and glasses in photos taken on Friday afternoon.

They first worked together on Swift’s 2013 song “Sweeter Than Fiction.” Antonoff has contributed to her albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department, plus Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce slay in iconic his-and-hers Dior couture at wedding

Recently, Antonoff spoke about his friendship with Swift, which began when they met in Germany in 2012 during an April interview on The Howard Stern Show. He said the two are able to create together in a way that feels “so free” and described their bond as “very deep.”

In the interview, Antonoff also addressed not being a collaborator on Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which sparked rumors of a feud. “It’s really weird,” he began.

“It sounds kind of corny. I only feel grateful for the work that’s happened, and maybe it’s because I write my own songs and sing them that I understand the need to have different collaborators and jump around,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s normal to have the same collaborators over and over, and when I’ve had it with people, I think it’s a weird miracle.” Swift described Antonoff as one of her “best friends” in a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine.

The “Opalite” singer previously attended Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s New Jersey wedding in August 2023. In December 2024, the two couples were spotted enjoying a double date night together in New York City. They were photographed at BondST Restaurant, two days after Christmas.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding comes after they shared the news of their engagement in August 2025 after two years of dating.