Inside Kardashian family’s tribute podcast over MJ’s passing

Kris Jenner and the Kardashian clan are still grieving and heartbroken following the loss of MJ.

Insiders have revealed to People Magazine how the family is coping following the death of Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell at the age of 91 on July 16. The source further mentioned, “MJ was such an important person for all the girls.”

She reportedly “taught Kris and all the girls about being entrepreneurs and getting through hard times with humor.” They continued, “Kris feels MJ is the reason she and the girls learned so many invaluable lessons”. They also added. “Not just about business, but about life. Kris always says MJ’s humor lives on in all the girls.”

Read More: Kris Jenner announces death of close family member: ‘My heart is broken’

MJ’s death has been difficult for Kim Kardashian, who “truly idolized her as a self-made woman.” They also noted, “She talked with MJ very frequently, and she feels they had a really special bond”.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian has also been “talking about how much MJ meant to all of them.” “She’s considering doing a podcast episode with Kris and her sisters about MJ’s impact and legacy, but that’s something for a little further down the road,” the source shared.

Furthermore, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner reportedly considered MJ as the “backbone of the family.”