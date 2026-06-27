Inside Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's engagement plans

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been a power couple for 3 years. As they approach their fourth anniversary, fans are looking forward to their engagement plans in the future.

According to the couple’s close insiders, they have revealed some of the plans, whilst the reality TV mogul and the Oscar-nominated actor are undeniably in it for the “long haul”, they are actively resisting the pressure to rush into traditional relationship milestones.

The update followed a rare public-facing summer for the duo, who have spent the first half of 2026 balancing high-profile appearances at awards shows with quiet, ordinary moments. Just last week, after the frantic energy of supporting Chalamet at the New York Knicks basketball games, the pair fled to the Hamptons for a private seaside retreat.

According to a source speaking to People, the mini-break was exactly what the couple needed to unwind: “Kylie and Timothée had an amazing time in New York. After the wild energy and crowds of the games, they had total privacy in the Hamptons and could just act like a normal, non-celeb couple.”

For months, the rumour mill has been spinning with whispers of an impending proposal. Reports surfaced recently suggesting that Jenner, 28, had even confided in her mother, Kris Jenner, saying she would “absolutely say yes” if the Dune star were to pop the question.

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However, friends insist there is zero pressure on Chalamet to get down on one knee anytime soon. “They both are in a great place, make each other laugh, and friends and family love them together,” the insider shared. “Kylie is so relaxed with him; he puts her at ease, and she makes him feel so secure. Friends can see them together forever, but they aren’t rushing anything.”

The sentiment is echoed by those who have watched Jenner evolve throughout the romance. The beauty entrepreneur is reportedly “the happiest she has ever been in any relationship,” largely because Chalamet allows her to entirely drop her public persona.

“Timothée lets Kylie be herself and loves that she can be completely silly with him,” the source added. “They feel like they’re best friends and their personalities are a perfect fit.”

While the standard Kardashian-Jenner playbook often involves fast-paced romances played out under the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs, the Chalamet effect seems to have ushered in a more grounded chapter for Kylie.

By prioritising privacy and treating their relationship like any ordinary twenty-something romance away from the red carpets, the couple is proving that slow and steady might just win the race in Hollywood.

Fans hoping for a massive, diamond-encrusted announcement will have to wait. But if the latest updates are anything to go by, this love story is built to last.