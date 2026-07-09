FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show announces the lineup for July 19. The 11-minute halftime performance, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, will take place during the final outside New York.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer. Justin Bieber noted, “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world”.

Along with Justin Bieber’s performances, the halftime schedule also included the performances of Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

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In addition, Burna Boys and Shakira, with their World Cup 2026’s iconic song Dai Dai, will also perform. In one of his statements, Burna noted, “The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly”.

While the Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show, such performances are not commonplace in soccer, with events like the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert.

This year’s World Cup halftime performance will also feature some of the Muppets from “Sesame Street,” as well as Kermit and Miss Piggy.