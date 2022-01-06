Inside pictures from ‘Mayun’ event of Ali Ansari & Saboor Aly

Pakistan’s popular celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari had a star-studded ‘Mayun’ event with Qawalli night on Wednesday evening.

Star couple Saboor Aly and Aly Ansari, who began their wedding festivities with an intimate dholki event over the past weekend, had their ‘Mayun’ celebration last night followed by Qawalli performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

Both bride and groom were seen sporting traditional looks with a bright yellow outfit and floral jewelry for Saboor Aly, while Ali was seen in a white Kurta with the shawl, in the pictures shared by the couple on their respective Instagram handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

It was an at-home event with close family and friends of the couple in attendance. Saboor’s close industry pals including best friend and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ co-star, Kinza Hashmi, Amar Khan, model Rubbab Ali and make-up artist Sara Ali were among the attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GlamourFist (@glamour_fist)

Elder sister of the bride-to-be, talented actor Sajal Ali was spotted in one of the videos circulating on social media as she laid ‘Haldi’ on brother-in-law. Other cultural rituals of the event were carried out by Sajal as well along with her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywoodology (@lollywoodologyy)

The duo that announced their engagement in May last year on the photo and video sharing application, is all set to exchange vows sometime later this month, and the celebrations have already begun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lollywoodsparkofficial_

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari exchanged rings last year in attendance of close family, which was announced by the two on their social media accounts.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!