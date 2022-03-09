Inside story: MQM-P demanded opening of four offices in meeting with PM

KARACHI: In a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded the opening of four offices, after which the Hyderabad zone office was handed over while three offices were refused, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

According to the inside story of the PM’s meeting with the MQM-P leaders, PM Imran Khan said the incumbent government enjoys good relations with MQM-P and in the centre and at the province level.

To which MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool said that there is no benefit from our good relations and being elected, what benefit are the people getting from these relations till now?

According to an inside story, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the MQM complained and said that their political activities were not allowed to resume.

Imran Khan in a conversation with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that you will be allowed to do political activities. MQM complained that Hyderabad University was not built, on which the PM Imran Khan said that the university will be built but under another name.

Sources said that the MQM had demanded the federal government to open four offices, out of which the Hyderabad zone office was given while Khursheed Begum, Gulshan Town and Liaquatabad offices were denied.

On the other hand, MQM sources said that they will make a decision after considering the political situation.

