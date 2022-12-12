Inside story of PTI’s Lahore meeting chaired by Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) started preparation for the party’s narrative for upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, PTI leaders reached Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, where a series of suggestions and discussions have been started regarding the party narrative before the general election.

In the meeting, the leaders suggested, corruption and economic crisis in the party narrative. Whereas, PDM government, NAB, election amendments, inflation, and human rights violations should be prioritized in the Party narrative.

In other suggestions, PTI chief Imran Khan has been told to include failed economic policies of the ruling government in contrast to PTI’s successful economic policies, as a part of the narrative.

Moreover, the leaders recommended that the assassination attempt on Imran Khan should be highlighted in rallies, while the corruption of the parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) including the Sharif family, Zardari, and Fazlur Rehman should also be highlighted.

Meanwhile, it is suggested in the meeting, biasness of the Election Commission, the raise in utility bills, and Relief in corruption cases to PML-N, and PPP leaders, should also be made a share in the party vision.

However, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will consult on the suggested proposal before giving final approval.

The party huddle decided that Punjab Assembly will be dissolved first while the KP assembly dissolution will be decided upon later on. As for the National Assembly, the PTI meeting agreed to go back and submit their resignations in the house one more time.

Earlier this month, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan has directed party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared that former premier has advised all party candidates to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

