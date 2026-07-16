Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's family plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning their family sooner, according to a source.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Heat World that the pitter-patter of tiny feet might really come sooner than you think. He further mentioned, “Taylor and Travis are both on the same page about wanting a family”. He continued with his statement, “That was something they talked about very early on because it’s so important to Taylor. She didn’t want to invest her time into Travis if that wasn’t something he wanted too”.

“She’s spent years dreaming about getting married and having children; to finally be able to start this next chapter of her life is a dream come true,” the insider added. “She would love to get pregnant on the honeymoon; that’s how quickly she wants this to happen.’

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Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Taylor really wants to become a mother. “Taylor and Travis have both said they want to have a big family. Three, maybe even four kids, but they’re also mature enough to know it’s better to take one step at a time and see how things evolve. Still, because they do see themselves having more than one child, there is a slight sense of urgency,” the insider said.

A tipster further said, “Taylor doesn’t want to be having kids too late in life, mostly because she wants to be able to have as much time with them as possible.”

‘It was very important to her to wait until she found the right partner. Unfortunately, most of her relationships before Travis were pretty unstable, but – with him – it’s been smooth sailing since day one. They never argue or have any sort of toxic drama, which means the world to her because she wants to raise her kids in a peaceful home,” the source added.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.