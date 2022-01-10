Inside the funfilled ‘shendi’ night of Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got married in an intimate ceremony on Friday, followed by a grand ‘shendi’ celebration for the duo over the past weekend.

The bride and groom for the night made a smashing ‘bhangra-style‘ entry for the occasion, twinning in the shades of blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The ‘Amanat’ actor opted for a custom-made blue and orange ‘lehenga-choli’ with heavy gold embellishments, and a bright pink ‘potli’ bag while Ali donned a deeper toned Blue ‘Kurta’. Saboor flaunted her festive best makeup with loose curls and a modern-style ‘Matha-Patti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

The newlyweds set the dance floor on fire with their zealous performances on various ‘mehndi’ songs, proving the videos circulating on social media. Pakistan’s celebrated actor and bride’s elder sister, Sajal Aly was also seen shaking a leg at the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Actor Amar Khan and Ali’s newlywed sister Mariam Ansari with husband Owais Khan was also spotted dancing their heart out on the joyous occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Star-studded ‘shendi’ celebration of the two was attended by the who’s who of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, dressed to the nines, including twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan with their husbands, Mansha Pasha, Madiha Imam, Zhalay Sarhadi, Junaid Khan, Sadia Ghaffar, and Tara Mehmood to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly had exchanged rings back in May last year. The clicks of their ‘baat pakki’ ceremony made rounds across social media platforms.

Comments

comments