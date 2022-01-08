VIRAL: Actor Saboor Aly shares new pictures with husband Ali Ansari

Actor Saboor Aly took to social media application Instagram to share the pictures of her marriage with co-actor Ali Ansari that are going viral.

In the viral pictures, the bride wore a beige-coloured bridal dress. The groom donned a white sherwani and pyjama along with a pagri to go with it.

“Saboor Ali for life,” she captioned the picture gallery. “To the new beginnings ♥️”

The newlywed tagged her husband as well.

The picture gallery got millions of likes from Instagram users many celebrities with the likes of Ayeza Khan, Minal Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sadia Ghaffar took to the comments section to congratulate and shower blessings to the newlywed celebrity couple.

Moreover, Ali Ansari shared pictures of his marriage on Instagram as well.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a daytime ceremony on Friday. The celebratory event took place in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Many celebrities were present there as well.

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly had exchanged rings back in May this year. The clicks of their baat pakki ceremony made rounds across social media platforms.

In one of the pictures, the couple was all smiles while the other showed Saboor Aly being emotional during their engagement ceremony.

In the caption, Ali wrote that the tears falling down from her then-fiance showed him how much she was missing her mother while admitting to missing his father.

Her mother lost the battle to cancer back in 2017 while his father died in late 2020.

