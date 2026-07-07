Yasir Hussain shared an adorable picture with his daughter, embracing a sweet father-daughter time.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he posted an image featuring his hand under his daughter, Sophia’s hand. Many fellow actors and actresses poured in love in the comment section.

Iqra Aziz and her husband Yasir Hussain welcomed their baby girl, Sophia Hussain, on January 24. The joyful news was shared on Instagram, where the couple expressed their happiness at the new arrival. Sophia is the second child of the couple, joining their older brother, Kabir Hussain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot on December 28, 2019, in a highly publicized and star-studded traditional ceremony.