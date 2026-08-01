Inside Yumna Zaidi’s yacht birthday party

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi pens down an emotional note to her loved ones who gave her an adorable “surprise birthday”.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zaidi posted a carousel of images featuring her intimate birthday celebration among her close family and friends on a yacht.

She also added a caption to her post and noted, “Surprise birthday 2026 by truly beloved ones, my whole heart, my fam”. She then added, “Thank you to all the wonderful wishes and gifts from around the globe making this day so special”.

At the end of the caption, she added, “Each wish was so full of love and warmth; every gesture was so priceless. Every time I think I am loved by so many people, it makes me cry so much. I love you all”.

Read More: Yumna Zaidi hints at inner struggles in cryptic note about vulnerability.

The comment section poured in with love from her fellow actors and actresses. Hira Mani commented, “Happy birthday Yumna Piyara sa dil aur Bohat Piyari shakal mashallah”. Then, Bushra Ansari also chipped in and showered her love, “Happy birthday my darling Yumni! Sada salamat aur sehet mand raho . Lots of love”. Zara Noor Abbas also added, “Happy birthday beautiful human beeengggg ”.

Yumna Zaidi is a renowned Pakistani actress, known for her versatile roles. Her famous plays that aired on ARY Digital were Sinf-e-Aahan, Pukaar, Thakan, and Guzaarish.