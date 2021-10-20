Instagram to allow users co-author posts and share likes

Facebook-owned social networking app Instagram is bringing an exciting feature named “Collabs” that allows two users to jointly share ownership of a single feed post or Reel.

Instagram Today, it’s following this up by testing a new way to add a nonprofit fundraiser to a post, and finally, on Thursday, it’s rolling out the ability to create photo and video posts on desktop, as well as launching new music-focused effects for Reels.

The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user’s followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts. Collabs are enabled from the tagging screen, after which the second account will have to accept the invite.

The service is also rolling out the ability for users to post photos and videos from desktop browsers on Thursday, following a limited test earlier this year. This might sound like a very basic feature to only now be coming to desktop, but Instagram’s desktop functionality has historically lagged well behind what’s possible on its apps. It only added DMs to the browser last year, for example.

There are also a pair of new music-focused features coming to Reels on Thursday. Superbeat adds effects to a video to the beat of a song, while Dynamic and 3D lyrics offer a more interesting way to display song lyrics during a video.

