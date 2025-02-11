Can THIS app ‘replace’ Instagram for photo lovers?

A new app called Pinksky is making waves by bringing an Instagram-like experience to Bluesky users on Android.

While Instagram remains a top choice for photo sharing, many users are exploring alternatives, and Pinksky is stepping in to fill the gap.

This app, which was already available on iOS, now offers Android users a familiar interface similar to Instagram, but built on the Bluesky network.

Unlike Instagram, Pinksky runs on Bluesky’s open technology, allowing users to connect with their existing social circles without being tied to a centralized platform.

The app provides a photo-first experience, giving users a way to share and engage with pictures and videos just like they do on Instagram.

However, there are some limitations, as Bluesky currently only supports up to four photos per post and videos up to one minute long.

Pinksky was created by developer Ramon Souza, who has a strong background in web technologies. His goal was to offer an alternative to Instagram that focuses on real connections rather than viral content.

He believes Pinksky appeals to people who prefer a more traditional Instagram experience, centered on sharing photos rather than consuming endless reels and influencer posts.

The app includes features such as user profiles, feeds filled with photos and videos, and a Stories section where posts disappear after 24 hours just like Instagram. Because it’s built on Bluesky, users can log in and instantly see their social network without having to start from scratch.

At the moment, Pinksky is still an experimental project, but if interest continues to grow, the developer might expand it further.

With competitors like Flashes, Pixelfed, and Reelo also trying to attract former Instagram users, it remains to be seen whether Pinksky will carve out a lasting place in the social media landscape.