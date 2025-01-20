Instagram unveils new video editing app “Edits” for creators

Instagram has just unveiled a new video editing app called Edits, aimed at giving creators a powerful set of tools to enhance their content.

This move comes shortly after the US banned CapCut, a popular video editing app owned by ByteDance, the company behind TikTok. Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, shared the news, emphasizing the company’s commitment to offering creators the best tools for making videos.

Edits is available for pre-order on the Apple App Store and will officially launch on March 13. It will also be coming soon to the Google Play Store, providing an alternative for creators in the US who no longer have access to CapCut.

Unlike basic editing apps, Edits promises to offer a wide range of features designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s content creators. One key feature is the “Idea hub,” a space where users can get inspiration and organize their video ideas.

There are also collaborative tools that allow users to share their drafts with friends or other creators for feedback, making it easy to work on projects together.

For those looking to create professional-quality content, Edits comes with enhanced camera options and advanced editing tools.

Videos can be edited up to 10 minutes long in 1080p resolution, ensuring high-quality results. Additionally, Edits offers powerful analytics, allowing creators to track how their videos perform by showing important metrics like engagement from followers and non-followers and skip rates.

With CapCut facing uncertainty following its US ban, Instagram’s new app fills the gap, offering creators a reliable, US-based option.

The integration of Edits with Instagram will help creators streamline the process of making, editing, and sharing promotional content on the platform. This app is an exciting development for anyone looking to create high-quality video content.