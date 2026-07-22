Instagram has officially launched a new feature called Replace Audio, allowing users to seamlessly change the in-app music on their feed posts and carousels even after they have been published.

Crucially, the update ensures the post remains completely visible while preserving all existing likes, comments, shares, and overall reach.

Until now, changing a soundtrack meant entirely deleting the original post and starting over. This frustrating limitation erased all previous interactions and removed the post from followers’ feeds.

While this hurdle might seem insignificant for casual users, professional creators heavily rely on those interactions to sustain engagement and algorithmic momentum with their audiences.

The new modification process is incredibly simple. Users can open a published post, tap the three-dot menu, select Edit, choose Audio, and pick a new track. According to the official Instagram Help Center, it is also possible to select a specific part of the new song before saving the final update.

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Creators can replace the audio an unlimited number of times without ever losing their hard-earned existing engagement.

However, swapping the track will not provide any algorithmic boost to the post, according to Instagram creator product marketing head Jimmy O’Keefe.

Despite not boosting a post’s ranking, the feature offers clear creative benefits. Creators can now update older posts, fix a song that no longer fits the content, or experiment with new audio without starting from scratch.

Brands will also find it highly useful for updating sponsored posts or bringing older visual campaigns in line with current viral music trends.

The Replace Audio rollout is part of a much wider effort by Instagram to give users more flexible control over their content after it goes live.

Recent platform updates have enabled users to rearrange profile grids, add unique captions to individual carousel slides, and natively edit Stories after publishing.

The audio update is rolling out globally this week for feed posts and carousels using the official in-app audio library. It does not extend to custom uploaded sounds or offer a full video editing suite.