WhatsApp begins activating reserved usernames for select users

WhatsApp is beginning to roll out its new username reservation system to a select group of users, just days after first introducing the feature.

The username reservation feature, which allows users to claim a unique handle ahead of a wider release, was first launched by WhatsApp last month.

To reserve a username, users can go to Settings > Account, then select Username. Here, they can also choose privacy settings, deciding whether anyone with their username can contact them or if new contacts must enter a four-digit PIN along with the username.

If a chosen username is already tied to an account on Facebook or Instagram, WhatsApp may ask users to confirm they control that account.

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This measure helps prevent the misuse of high-profile usernames and impersonation efforts that could lead to scams.

As WABetaInfo has noted, WhatsApp has started activating reserved usernames for a limited group of accounts. Those participating in this first phase now see a banner at the top of their chat list informing them that their username is active and ready to be shared with new contacts.

According to reports, both beta testers and regular WhatsApp users are starting to see the feature, though for now, only a small number of accounts have access.

To see if your account has access, look for the banner at the top of your chat list or go to the Username section of your profile.

There, WhatsApp will either confirm that the username is active or display a message letting users know that usernames will be available soon.