Instagram to change ‘Close Friends’ to ‘Selected People’

Instagram has started to test a change in its feature “Close Friends” which would now be called “Selected People”. The feature allows users to select a specific number of people who can view their stories.

The feature has initially been exclusively launched in Brazil, and it’s unclear when the feature would be made public to all Instagram users.

It is to be noted that “selected people” is not just a rename of the already existing “close friends” feature of Instagram. the feature is specially introduced for creators, who can charge users to be in the selected people group and earn from it. It s similar to the recent feature “super Follow” released by Twitter.

Using the new Selected People test, you can uncheck some users of your Close Friends list to see a post. Here’s how it will work:

When creating a Story , tap to open the Share button

, tap to open the button Choose “Selected People” to see all profiles that can see your Story

to see all profiles that can see your Story Change who can see your Story by selecting or unchecking profiles

who can see your Story by selecting or unchecking Your list will keep unchanged until it’s edited again

Before this new update, users were not able to make changes to their ‘Close Friends’ list while sharing a story.

