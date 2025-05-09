Zainab Mazhar, Subhan Awan come together for ‘Inteha’ – Watch teaser

Showbiz starlet Zainab Mazhar is all set to share the screen with heartthrob Subhan Awan for the first time in ‘Inteha’, co-starring Sehar Afzal and Furqan Qureshi.

The wait is finally over as young actors Subhan Awan and Zainab Mazhar are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the long-awaited drama serial ‘Inteha’, also featuring Sehar Afzal and Furqan Qureshi.

“Not every smile hides happiness… some hide betrayal,” read the caption with the intriguing first-look teaser of the upcoming drama, unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the upcoming drama.

Besides the lead cast, the serial also features veteran actors Javed Sheikh and Atiqa Odho, along with Sabreen Hisbani, among others. Produced under Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi’s Big Bang Entertainment, budding film and drama director Rao Ayaz Shahzad has helmed the direction of the title, while the story is penned by author Nadia Ahmed (‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, ‘Shikwa’ and ‘Teri Rah Mein’ fame).

Touted as a story of ‘happiness and betrayal’ between two families, ‘Inteha’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Also Read: How families reacted to Subhan Awan, Washma Fatima wedding: Deets