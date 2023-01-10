Intel officers killings in Khanewal: Photos of suspect Umar Khan released

The photos of the suspected attacker Umar Khan were released by the higher authorities who had killed two intelligence officers in Khanewal earlier in the month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The photos of the prime suspect in the intelligence officers’ killing case, Umar Khan, were released by the higher authorities. Sources said that the photos and details were handed over to all police stations and check posts for the identification of the prime suspect.

The suspected attacker’s full name of Umar Khan s/o Akram Khan who is a master of disguise. Sources added that Khan allegedly carried out many terror activities in the country.

Two officers of an intelligence institution, CTD Director Naveed Sadiq Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas had been martyred in Khanewal on January 3.

A case was lodged against Umar Khan at CTD police station in Multan under the sections of terrorism and murder.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect had carried out an attack on the intel officers with the facilitation of another terrorisit Asadullah and other banned outfits. Khan was also included in the watch list due to his connections with the banned outfits.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced conferring Hilal-e-Shujaat upon the martyred Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers including ISI Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

PM announced conferring civil awards upon ISI Director Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Sitara-e-Shujaat upon Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed who embraced martyrdom in firing by terrorists in Khanewal.

Comments