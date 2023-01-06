PM announces to confer civil awards to martyred CTD officers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced conferring Hilal-e-Shujaat upon the martyred Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers including ISI Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas.

PM announced conferring civil awards upon ISI Director Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Sitara-e-Shujaat upon Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed who embraced martyrdom in firing by terrorists in Khanewal.

The prime minister made this announcement during his visit to the residence of martyred ISI Director Naveed Sadiq in Islamabad today.

He met with the wife, son, and daughter of the martyred director of the ISI and commiserated with them, Radio Pakistan reported. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said the entire nation is proud of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Nasir Abbas Shaheed.

Paying tribute to martyrs, Shehbaz Sharif said they rendered unforgettable sacrifices for the security and defence of the country. He said Naveed Sadiq demonstrated exemplary services for the eradication of terrorism.

