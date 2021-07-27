Inter’s chemistry paper leaks on social media in Larkana, Nawabshah

LARKANA/NAWABSHAH: The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examinations 2021 of grade 11 and 12 (first and second-year intermediate) and underway across Sindh including Karachi.

As thousands of intermediate students appeared for the chemistry paper, the solved question paper got leaked out half 10 minutes after the exam commenced in Larkana and Nawabshah.

The paper of Chemistry has gone viral on various social media platforms and was shared on various WhatsApp groups.

Mobile phones are being freely used by the students and the visitors in the examination centres and its premises despite section 144.

On Monday, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) had announced that COVID-infected students who could not appear in the intermediate exam can reappear in the Physics paper on August 07.

Read more: COVID-HIT STUDENTS COULD APPEAR IN INTERMEDIATE PAPERS ON AUGUST 07: BIEK ‎

The issue was highlighted by ARY News and responding to it, Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin had said that they would not let the students miss their academic year owing to COVID-19.

“The students who have tested positive and could not appear in the paper could reappear in the Physics paper on August 07,” he had said adding that after a week, they would surely test negative for the virus.