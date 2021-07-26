COVID-hit students could appear in intermediate papers on August 07: BIEK ‎

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that COVID-infected students who could not appear in the intermediate exam today could reappear in the Physics paper on August 07, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The issue was highlighted by ARY NEWS and responding to it, Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin said that they would not let the students miss their academic year owing to COVID-19.

“The students who have tested positive and could not appear in the paper could reappear in the Physics paper on August 07,” he said adding that after a week, they would surely test negative for the virus.

He urged the students and their parents to not worry about the situation as the BIEK would convey the matter to the top officials and facilitate the students.

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Dr. Saeeduddin had previously said that the intermediate exams in Karachi would begin from July 26 with students appearing in part-II papers.

Read More: BISE LAHORE ANNOUNCES NEW DATE FOR INTERMEDIATE EXAMS

“The papers will commence from July 26 and 112,000 students will participate in it,” he said adding that pre-engineering and pre-medical students will be appearing in the exams.

BIEK chairman further shared that 66 examination centres have been declared sensitive and special measures have been taken to refrain students from indulging in cheating and other illegal practices during the papers.