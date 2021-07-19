Intermediate exams in Karachi to begin from July 26: BIEK chairman

KARACHI: The intermediate exams in Karachi would begin from July 26 with students appearing in part-II papers, ARY NEWS reported quoting Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Dr. Saeeduddin.

Addressing a presser ahead of the commencement of the intermediate exams, the chairman said that last year they could not hold papers owing to the pandemic, however, this time the process will be held on schedule.

“The papers will commence from July 26 and 112,000 students will participate in it,” he said adding that pre-engineering and pre-medical students will be appearing in the exams.

BIEK chairman further shared that 66 examination centres have been declared sensitive and special measures have been taken to refrain students from indulging in cheating and other illegal practices during the papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that matric exams in Karachi were marred by mismanagement on part of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) and rampant cheating complaints.

Even papers could not be received at the examination centres on time, leading to problems for students who had to wait for hours or in some cases had to leave the examination centre without appearing in the paper.

The board later blamed the centre control officers for being behind the entire episode to defame the BSEK authorities.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah told the media that it was a conspiracy to defame the education board. He admitted that 38 centre control officers had not arrived at the examination centres at the given time.

The BSEK chairman said that it has been decided to suspend CCOs associated with the government schools, whereas, the officers from private schools will not be included in any assignment in the future.