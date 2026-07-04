LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a new initiative to provide interest-free loans for the repair and rehabilitation of dilapidated houses under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen, attended by the President of the Bank of Punjab, the Secretary Housing, and the Director General of PHATA.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Yaseen said eligible families will be able to obtain interest-free loans ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million through an e-portal for house repairs or roof construction. He said the loans will be provided under a transparent, low-cost, and interest-free mechanism.

The minister said the initiative by Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims to improve the living conditions of low-income families by enabling them to repair unsafe and deteriorating homes.

Officials informed the meeting that 170,000 families have already received interest-free loans under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme. They added that the Punjab government plans to extend interest-free loans to another 100,000 families during the next fiscal year.

Apni Chhat Apna Ghar

The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme is a flagship housing initiative of the Punjab government aimed at providing affordable housing to low-income residents across the province. The programme seeks to construct 100,000 affordable houses and apartments over four and a half years through three execution models.

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The initiative is expected to improve housing conditions, reduce overcrowding and informal settlements, expand access to basic amenities, strengthen community development, and generate around 500,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities through large-scale housing construction.

Eligibility and Loan Details

To qualify, an applicant must be a resident of Punjab.

Eligible applicants can apply online through the programme’s official portal at www.acag.punjab.gov.pk.

The scheme offers an interest-free loan of up to Rs1 million with a repayment period of seven years through easy monthly instalments.

The loan amount is released in phases (tranches).

The revolving fund will remain sustainable as repayments from beneficiaries are used to finance new loans.

The Punjab government will bear the programme’s operational costs and applicable sales tax, ensuring that beneficiaries receive financing without any interest charges.