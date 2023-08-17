Interim PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet to take oath today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet is likely to take the oath today at President House at 5 pm, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

Sources told ARY News that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reportedly completed the consultation process for appointing individuals to the interim cabinet.

Former finance secretary Waqar Masood is likely to get finance minister in caretaker set-up, say sources.

Meanwhile, industrialist Dr Gohar Ejaz – who was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz – is set to be given the commerce and industry ministry portfolio while former foreign secretary Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani is being considered for the post of interim foreign minister.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti is likely to be given the portfolio of caretaker interior minister. Moreover, names of Syed Muhammad Ali and former Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem were being considered for caretaker information minister slot.

In addition, Tabish Gohar is set to be given the energy ministry portfolio, while Aneeq Ahmed will serve as the caretaker federal minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony.

Sources have revealed that columnist Almas Haider, Umar Saif, Dr Amhad Saqib, and former SECP chairman Muhammad Ali Ghuman are likely to join the caretaker federal cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that interim PM Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office on August 14.