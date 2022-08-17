Interior ministry, PEMRA fail to present evidence against ARY News

KARACHI: Interior Ministry and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have failed to present evidence against ARY News before Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday .

During a hearing on a petition for restoration of the channel’s transmission, the interior ministry and PEMRA failed to present evidence against ARY News before Sindh High Court.

The government counsel sought more time to present arguments. Meanwhile, the SHC extended the injunction on ministry’s notification of cancellation of channel’s no-objection certificate (NOC).

Earlier on August 15, the Sindh High Court directed PEMRA to submit written assurance with regard to resumption of transmission of ARY NEWS after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

During the hearing, the court directed the PEMRA to submit a two-line assurance stating that they have no objection to the transmission of the channel.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC without issuing any show-cause notice.

Two days earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the Interior Ministry’s notification of cancellation of no-objection certificate (NOC).

