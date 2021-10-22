Interior ministry notifies suspension of internet services in Lahore

LAHORE: Interior ministry has suspended internet services in parts of Lahore following violent acts from the protesters that led to the martyrdom of two policemen, ARY NEWS reported.

A notification issued by the interior ministry said that the internet services will be suspended in Data Darbar, Shahdara, and Ravi Bridge areas.

Earlier in the day, two policemen were crushed to death and five others sustained injuries after protesters ran their vehicles over them in Lahore.

According to police, two cops breathed their last on Friday after being tortured by the protesters in Lahore.

“The martyred police constables were crushed to death by protesters who ran their vehicles over them,” they said adding that five policemen who sustained injuries in the attack have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

A spokesman for the operation’s wing identified the martyred cops as Ayub and Khalid and added that multiple cops have sustained injuries during an attack from the protesters.

“Those leading the protest attacked the cops with petrol bombs, and metal rods besides also vandalizing government property and causing damage to infrastructure,” they said.

The spokesman said that the cops stood firm against the protestors to guard the writ of the state.

