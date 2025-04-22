Intermediate exams postponed for three weeks

QUETTA: Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has postponed the inter exams, scheduled to start (today) April 22, 2025 due to unavoidable reasons, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman, the intermediate exams are being postponed for three weeks.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the intermediate examinations have been postponed following the teachers’ announcement to boycott the exams.

Reacting to the exams postponement, students criticized the boards decision saying that it would affect admissions in medical colleges next years.

In a separate development, matric examinations were postponed in North Waziristan due to security concerns.

Read more: Matric exams: Karachi students warned against joining WhatsApp groups

The matric examinations, were scheduled to begin on April 8, will now be held at a different date to ensure the safety of students and staff in the region.

The notification issued by the Bannu Board stated that the decision was made in light of the prevailing law and order situation in North Waziristan.

The Bannu board stated that new dates for the exams will be announced after consultation with relevant authorities.

The postponement affects a significant number of students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over 920,000 students set to appear in the annual matriculation exams.

The examination will still take place as planned in other districts, with multiple education boards overseeing the process.