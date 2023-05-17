Karachi board announces intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Wednesday announced the intermediate Part-II examinations schedule, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the HSC Part-II examinations will begin from May 30 in Karachi. The exams will continue till June 27.

“Annual Examinations 2023 for the Pre-Engineering Group’s Part I, Pre-Medical, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Diploma will begin from May and will continue till June 27,” the inter board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the schedule for Intermediate Part-I examinations will be issued later on, it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that matric exams in Karachi were marred by mismanagement on part of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) and rampant cheating complaints.