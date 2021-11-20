Intermediate premedical results in Karachi out now with 94pc passing rate

KARACHI: The intermediate premedical results, for second-year class, of 2021 have been released in the first phase on Saturday with more than 94 per cent of attendees having passed the exams out of 21,950 appearing in it, ARY News reported quoting Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) figures.

BIEK chairman Dr Saeed Uddin said the total number of students who registered for the class this year was 22,219 out of which 21,950 appeared in the exams.

The passing rate of the students remained 94.2 pc out of which 4,686 bagged the A-one grade, Dr Saeed Uddin said.

Students to achieve A grade are number at 2,795 and trailing are ones with B grade whose number is 2,913.

Among those to barely qualify the exams, with an E grade in aggregate, are 1,845 pupils, said BIEK chair.

The results are the first episode of intermediate exams outcome following which will be that of pre-engineering and general group results.

