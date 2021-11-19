Senate passes NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday has approved National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 and journalists’ protection bill with majority, ARY News reported.

The session was chaired by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 was presented by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, while the journalists’ projection bill was introduced by the Human Rights Minister, Dr. Shireen Mazari.

Read more: SCBA decides to challenge NAB ordinance

Both bills were passed by the upper house of the Parliament with a decisive majority.

Like in the joint session, the opposition parties recorded their protest and chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) federal government.

Meanwhile, the opposition benches tore the copies of the agenda. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani tried his best to maintain the decorum of the house, but the opposition members continued their protest and chanting slogans.

Read more: Overseas vote can make difference of 20-30 seats: Zulfi Bukhari

Later, the Senate chairman adjourned the house for an indefinite period.

On Wednesday, the joint session of the Parliament passed important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their vote in the general elections.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!