SCBA decides to challenge NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to challenge the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance in the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a meeting of the newly elected body of the Supreme Court Bar Association was held under the chairmanship of its President Ahsan Bhoon, in which the bar decided to challenge the NAB Amendment Ordinance in the top court.

The SCBA has demanded an amendment in the law on the appointment of judges, saying that the right to appeal should be given to the aggrieved party in the suo moto notice and the SC rules should be changed to give the right to change the lawyer.

The SCBA0 said that steps should be taken to provide immediate justice and stakeholders would hold a conference on the political and economic situation in the country.

Read more: President Arif Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

It may be recalled that President Dr. Arif Alvi had issued the National Accountability Second Amendment Ordinance under Article 89. Section 5 of the 1999 Ordinance was also amended with the help of the Presidential Ordinance.

As per the ordinance, accountability courts would be set up in consultation with the President and Chief Justice.

Accountability court judges would be appointed after consultation with the Chief Justice High Courts. The term of appointment of accountability court judges will be three years. The president will have the power to remove the accountability court jud

