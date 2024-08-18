Intermittent rain hits Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi experience a moderate rainfall in several areas leading to waterlogging on roads in North Karachi and Surjani Town area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several areas of Karachi, including North Karachi, Surjani Town, Federal B Area, and Sohrab Goth, experienced intermittent light rain, leading to waterlogging on roads, particularly in North Karachi and Surjani Town.

The Meteorological Department recorded 70.4 mm of rain in Surjani Town, the highest in the city.

Other areas saw varying amounts of rainfall, with 26 mm in Orangi Town, 8.6 mm in Gulshan Mimar, 7.5 mm in North Karachi, 2 mm at Maswar Base, and 1 mm near the Met Office.

The meteorologist predicts that intermittent rain may continue in Surjani Town and other areas of District Central throughout the night.

Earlier in the day, the Met Office has forecast light rainfall and drizzling in the city as clouds hovering over Karachi.

Minimum temperature was recorded 27.5°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 32°Celsius.

The winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 14 kilometres per hour speed from the southwestern direction with 80% humidity.

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall with wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls) in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Sakhar, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh.