Internal rift within MQM-P intensifies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health and senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal has strongly criticized his party’s convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, saying that rebellions are directed only against powerful leaders and dismissing claims of a revolt against him.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kamal discussed internal divisions within the party, sharply criticizing Siddiqui and the party’s organizational structure.

He also rejected suggestions that his remarks reflected an internal rebellion within the party.

‘Rebellions are against major leaders. That was the case in the past with the founder of the MQM. The idea of a rebellion against Khalid Maqbool does not even arise. He is merely one press conference away from being finished off,’ Kamal said.

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He added that he held no personal enmity towards anyone, but recalled that he had previously distanced himself from the party’s founder when the latter had acted against the interests of the community.

Kamal also expressed strong reservations about the party’s protocol and decision-making process, saying that although he is next in seniority after Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he often learns about party decisions through television reports rather than internal consultations.

He said they had freed themselves from a system in which everything, whether right or wrong, had to be accepted without question, adding that he could not accept or tolerate a return to such a system.

The MQM-P leader said the party’s leadership was failing to hold meaningful discussions on key issues. He argued that the party could achieve unity only through merit-based internal elections.

“If internal party elections are held on merit and someone is re-elected as chairman, no one would have grounds to question the result,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal also confirmed that he would contest the MQM-P chairmanship in the party’s internal elections scheduled for October.