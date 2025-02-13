International flight mistakenly ‘parked’ at Karachi airport’s domestic terminal

KARACHI: In a sheer example of negligence, a flight arriving from Dubai to Karachi was mistakenly parked to the domestic terminal instead of the international at Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, an international flight coming from Dubai was parked at a domestic bridge due to the unavailability of the boarding bridge, the sources said.

Upon realizing the mistake, the aircraft was pushed back and relocated to the international terminal.

The private airline’s flight had landed at Karachi airport at 12:50 AM.

Sources indicate that the mis parking of the foreign aircraft resulted from an error by PIA authorities.

On October 9, 2018, a passenger boarding bridge collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport, however no serious damage was reported.

An unidentified man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport. It’s not clear whether the man injured in the accident was standing on the boarding bridge or was somewhere around it. The CAA had initiated an inquiry after the incident.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1 this year, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.

The airport has a modular design which enables it to handle nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons of cargo initially.