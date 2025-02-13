web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 13, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

International flight mistakenly ‘parked’ at Karachi airport’s domestic terminal

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In a sheer example of negligence, a flight arriving from Dubai to Karachi was mistakenly parked to the domestic terminal instead of the international at Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, an international flight coming from Dubai was parked at a domestic bridge due to the unavailability of the boarding bridge, the sources said.

Upon realizing the mistake, the aircraft was pushed back and relocated to the international terminal.

The private airline’s flight had landed at Karachi airport at 12:50 AM.

Sources indicate that the mis parking of the foreign aircraft resulted from an error by PIA authorities.

Read more: Passenger boarding bridge at Karachi airport declared ‘dangerous’

On October 9, 2018, a passenger boarding bridge collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport, however no serious damage was reported.

An unidentified man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport. It’s not clear whether the man injured in the accident was standing on the boarding bridge or was somewhere around it. The CAA had initiated an inquiry after the incident.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1 this year, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.

The airport has a modular design which enables it to handle nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons of cargo initially.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.