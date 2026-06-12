RAWALPINDI: In a remarkable display of excellence, the Pakistan Army team, represented by Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), has clinched 1st position at the prestigious International Pacesticking Competition 2026 held at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) Sandhurst, United Kingdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to ISPR, the PMA team made a clean sweep at the competition, winning all major honors, including 1st Overall Team Trophy, Best Pace Sticker and Best Driver awards.

The 9-member Pakistani contingent, led by Major Haider Gulzar, Adjutant of PMA, arrived in UK on June 5, 2026.

A total of 16 international teams from different armies participated in the fiercely competed annual event.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army team’s victory is reflective of the highest standards of professional training, excellence and dedication maintained by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

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