Internet outage causes extensive internet disruption in Pakistan

KARACHI: Heavy rains and severe weather conditions across Pakistan have caused an extensive internet disruption in Pakistan, causing the users and online businesses inconveniences, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday evening, users across Pakistan, including Karachi, faced extensive connectivity issues, with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) services facing major disruptions.

The internet disruption in Pakistan affected both online and call services, causing problems to individuals and businesses relying on digital platforms.

According to the reports from major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, slow or no browsing speed, connection disruptions and outage in online services have been frequently highlighted.

Online workers and business personnel expressed frustration over the unavailability of essential online applications and platforms.

IT and Telecom Minister, Shaza Fatima accepted the issue, stating that professional officials are investigating are working to fix the root cause. “We will inform the public as soon as the reasons are identified and solutions are given,” she assured.

According to industry sources, the internet disruption in Pakistan may be connected to a technical fault in the fiber optic backbone or issues with main internet providers responsible for international online traffic.

PTCL has to release an official timeline for complete restoration, though technical teams are actively working to resolve the problem.

The internet outage during the severe weather conditions, and rains has raised the concerns over Pakistan’s IT infrastructure, especially most of the individuals use internet for their remote work, education, communicating their relatives abroad or e-commerce.

Earlier, The Sindh government has announced that schools will remain closed on Wednesday across Karachi amid heavy rainfall.

The decision was made due to the risk of urban flooding caused by continuous downpours. Authorities stated that the move is intended to ensure the safety of students and school staff amid weather-related challenges.