Schools to remain closed in Karachi amid heavy rainfall

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that schools will remain closed on Wednesday across Karachi amid heavy rainfall.

The decision was made due to the risk of urban flooding caused by continuous downpours. Authorities stated that the move is intended to ensure the safety of students and school staff amid weather-related challenges.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had also declared the closure of all schools for one week in the province’s cold mountainous regions. This decision came in response to recent cloudbursts, heavy rains, and flash floods affecting the area.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas experienced torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.

Other parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt and its surroundings, North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town, also witnessed heavy rainfall, while North Nazimabad and adjoining areas reported thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered all relevant agencies to remain on high alert as heavy monsoon rains continue to affect the region.

Expressing profound sorrow over reports of fatalities during the rains, the CM emphasised the urgent need for strict monitoring of drains and nullahs to mitigate urban flooding.

To ensure a prompt response, Mr Shah directed that all necessary machinery and personnel be kept on standby for the swift disposal of rainwater. He specifically instructed the Mayor of Karachi to confirm that the equipment is operational, and staff are mobilised for immediate action.