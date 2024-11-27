Internet services partially resumed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Internet services partially resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off its protest in the federal capital following major crackdown.

Internet services were suspended in the twin cities for the last two days on the orders of the Interior Ministry following the protest.

However, the users are complaining about glitches in the services of social media apps.

Meanwhile, authorities have started removing containers from the road across the twin cities, marking a return to normalcy in Islamabad and Rawalpindi following the clearance of D-Chowk and other adjoining areas after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

As per details, containers are being removed from routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as PTI announced the end of its protest.

In Rawalpindi, containers are being lifted from the Faizabad Flyover and Murree Road. The Faizabad Interchange, which was closed for five days, has been reopened.

The Motorway has also been opened for all types of traffic after being closed for four days.

The M1 Motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, M2 Motorway from Siakot to Lahore, M3, M4, and M5 Motorways have been opened for traffic.

Additionally, the Multan to Sukkur Motorway has also been reopened for traffic.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the area between D Chowk and Khyber Plaza. He met with the personnel of law enforcement agencies and praised their bravery.