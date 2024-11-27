Containers removed as life returns to normalcy in twin cities after PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have started removing containers from the road across the twin cities, marking a return to normalcy in Islamabad and Rawalpindi following the clearance of D-Chowk and other adjoining areas after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, ARY News reported.

As per details, containers are being removed from routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as PTI has announced to end the protest.

In Rawalpindi, containers are being lifted from the Faizabad Flyover and Murree Road. The Faizabad Interchange, which was closed for five days, has been reopened.

The Motorway has also been opened for all types of traffic after being closed for four days.

The M1 Motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, M2 Motorway from Siakot to Lahore, M3, M4, and M5 Motorways have been opened for traffic.

Additionally, the Multan to Sukkur Motorway has also been reopened for traffic.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the area between D Chowk and Khyber Plaza. He met with the personnel of law enforcement agencies and praised their bravery.

He expressed appreciation for the Rangers, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh Police, FC, and the Pakistan Army for clearing D-Chowk and surrounding areas.

Naqvi reviewed the areas cleared of miscreants and directed CDA to carry out the cleaning task on the roads. He also assessed the damage to buildings and infrastructure caused by the miscreant attacks and instructed the removal of road blockages.

The Interior Minister said the conspiracy to sow discord was thwarted. He said it is the victory of Pakistanis.

The development came after the government conducted a grand operation against PTI protesters in Blue Area, during which several containers were set on fire.

According to details available with ARY News, one of the burned containers reportedly carried Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur. Police also confirmed that this was the same container used by them to reach the area.

The protesters intentionally set trees on fire to mitigate the effects of the shelling by security forces. However, the flames spread uncontrollably, engulfing the container, used by Bushra Bibi and Gandapur.

The authorities successfully cleared the Blue Area of PTI protesters. Sources reported that Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur left the area in the same vehicle.

Meanwhile, a vehicle carrying Ali Amin Gandapur’s security personnel was stopped by police. The Islamabad IG instructed law enforcement to ensure that Bushra Bibi does not leave the federal capital’s limits.

During the operation, which spanned from Khyber Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza, nearly 1,500 personnel from Punjab Police, Islamabad Police, and Rangers took part. Over 450 PTI protesters were arrested during the crackdown.