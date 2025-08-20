web analytics
Internet services restored in Pakistan after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD: Internet services have been restored across Pakistan which were disrupted after heavy rain, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said.

According to PTCL spokesperson, internet services have been fully restored nationwide.

PTCL services had faced disruption since yesterday evening, but the issue has now been resolved and operations are back to normal, the PTCL spokesperson said.

On Tuesday evening, users across Pakistan, including Karachi, faced extensive connectivity issues, with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) services facing major disruptions.

The internet disruption in Pakistan affected both online and call services, causing problems to individuals and businesses relying on digital platforms.

Read more: Internet outage causes extensive internet disruption in Pakistan

According to the reports from major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, slow or no browsing speed, connection disruptions and outage in online services have been frequently highlighted.

Online workers and business personnel expressed frustration over the unavailability of essential online applications and platforms.

IT and Telecom Minister, Shaza Fatima accepted the issue, stating that professional officials are investigating are working to fix the root cause. “We will inform the public as soon as the reasons are identified and solutions are given,” she assured.

The internet outage during the severe weather conditions, and rains has raised the concerns over Pakistan’s IT infrastructure, especially most of the individuals use internet for their remote work, education, communicating their relatives abroad or e-commerce.

