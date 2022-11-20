Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Intra-party polls case: ECP gives last chance to PML-N to submit reply

test

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the last chance to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to submit its reply in the intra-party polls case, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct the hearing of the PML-N intra-party polls case today. The PML-N has been given the last chance to submit the reply.

The commission had issued a notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal for not conducting the intra-party polls.

Earlier on November 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal in connection with the intra-party polls’ case.

READ: ECP RESERVES VERDICT OVER PML-Q INTRA-PARTY ELECTION

However, PML-N’s counsel did not appear in the hearing. An employee of the PML-N’s party office appeared in the hearing.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal were summoned by the ECP in the intra-party polls’ case on November 10.

The commission had directed Shehbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal to personally appear in the hearing or through their counsel.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.