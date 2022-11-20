Intra-party polls case: ECP gives last chance to PML-N to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the last chance to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to submit its reply in the intra-party polls case, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct the hearing of the PML-N intra-party polls case today. The PML-N has been given the last chance to submit the reply.

The commission had issued a notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal for not conducting the intra-party polls.

Earlier on November 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal in connection with the intra-party polls’ case.

However, PML-N’s counsel did not appear in the hearing. An employee of the PML-N’s party office appeared in the hearing.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal were summoned by the ECP in the intra-party polls’ case on November 10.

The commission had directed Shehbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal to personally appear in the hearing or through their counsel.

