PML-N intra-party polls case: ECP summons Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal in connection with the intra-party polls’ case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The election commission fixed the hearing of the PML-N intra-party election case on November 10.

The commission directed Shehbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal to personally appear in the hearing or through their counsel.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delisted the case related to the Karachi local government (LG) elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has changed the date of the hearing of the Karachi LG polls’ case.

The commission fixed a new date for the hearing of the Karachi LG polls case as it will be heard on November 15 instead of November 9.

