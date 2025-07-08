Investigation into Ahmedabad plane crash gains momentum

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other relevant agencies as the investigation into the Ahmedabad plane crash has picked up pace.

The report is based on initial findings related to the Air India Flight AI-171 crash.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the aircraft’s front black box was safely retrieved, with its memory module accessed and data downloaded at the AAIB laboratory in Delhi on June 25, 2025.

Indian media reports citing sources indicated that the uniform black box, called ‘Golden Chassis’, was used to confirm the transparency of the data.

The first ‘black box’ of the accident was recovered from the roof of a building on June 13 and the second on June 16.

AIIB Director General is leading the investigation. The investigative team includes experts from the Indian Air Force, India Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the US National Transportation Security Board (NTSB).

According to the information, the NTSB team is currently in Delhi. He is engaged in technical testing with Indian officers at the AAIB lab. In addition, Boeing and GE (General Electric) officers are also in Delhi for technical assistance.

The investigative team also includes aircraft Aviation Medical Expert and Air Traffic Control Officer.

Las month, at least 290 people were killed as Air India flight crashed minutes after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad. The plane was carrying 242 people including passengers and crew.

This was the deadliest aviation tragedy in 10 years in India.