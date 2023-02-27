Investigators suspect ‘foreign hand’ in Khalid Raza’s killing

KARACHI: The investigators suspected a ‘foreign hand’ in the killing of vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the initial investigation of the education expert Khalid Raza’s murder stated that the murder was planned and the suspects carried out recce before killing Khalid Raza.

The investigation officials said that modern weapons were used in the murder and the bullets were not used in any attack before.

The investigators are trying to get the footage of the suspects’ route.

Earlier, Unidentified armed men killed the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi

The firing incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi. Police had said that the slain man was identified as Khalid Raza. Police detailed that unidentified armed men targeted Raza at the doorstep of his house.

Police added that the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza. They said that Raza is an office-bearer of a private schools’ association. Moreover, he was the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

