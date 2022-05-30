Investiture ceremony held in Peshawar to confer military awards: ISPR

Peshawar: Corps Commander Peshwar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday conferred awards on martyred soldiers and officers, Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement released by the Director-General (DG) ISPR, an awards distribution ceremony was held at the Peshawar Corps headquarters of the Pakistan Army to recognize the sacrifices of the brave martyrs who lost their lives to protect the country.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Faiz Hameed distributed the awards. The awards were received by families of the martyred soldiers.

According to ISPR, a total of 60 soldiers and officers were awarded in the ceremony. 43 martyrs were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat, while two martyrs Army officers were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

15 martyred officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Corps Commander Peshawar, ISPR added.

Also Read:DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar condemns Yasin Malik’s life-imprisonment

On May 29, in a message on the occasion of World UN Peacekeepers Day, the ISPR stated that Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations being one of the largest troops contributing countries in the UN peacekeeping efforts.

“Pakistan’s journey in UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when the first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo, the military media’s wing said sharing the history of the missions.

Comments